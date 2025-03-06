Just In: Police Confirm Release Of Abducted Benue University Students

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the release of three female students who were kidnapped from Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

Their release was first reported by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in a news update shared on 𝕏 on Thursday.

Naija News had reported that the students were abducted on February 25, 2025, while returning from a night study session on campus.

Following the incident, the Nigeria Police had assured that efforts were ongoing to rescue the four kidnapped students of the Federal University of Agriculture, also known as J.S. Tarka University, in Benue State.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, reiterated this in a statement on Thursday, February 27, 2025

In response to the security concerns, the university management had declared a one-week mid-semester break to address the situation.

This was communicated through an internal memo titled “Security Situation on Campus,” issued a day after the abduction and signed by the Registrar, Dr. John David.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, had earlier called for intensified efforts to secure the students’ release.

However, details surrounding their freedom have not yet been made public.