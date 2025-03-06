Just In: Military Officers Storm Ikeja Electricity Headquarters, Assault Workers

The headquarters of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) was stormed by military personnel on Thursday morning, causing chaos at the facility.

According to The Punch, eyewitness reports that the armed officers, dressed in military uniforms, arrived at the premises opposite MITV in Ikeja, Lagos, around 7:40 am.

Employees and other individuals present at the office were allegedly subjected to physical assault by the invaders.

At the time of this report, the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Although the police have intervened, the armed personnel, reportedly led by a female officer, have refused to back down.

More details to follow…