IGP Egbetokun Appoints New PSO, Deploys Commissioners To Oyo, Enugu

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Ahmed Lateef, as his new Principal Staff Officer (PSO).

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by Force spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi.

DCP Ahmed Lateef brings to the position a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in various capacities within the Nigeria Police Force.

Prior to his current posting, DCP Ahmed served as the Police Operations and FPU Coordinator for the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

He was the Personal Assistant to the former IGP, IGP MD Abubakar, and also a Zonal Head of Operations and lead cybercrime investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), having attended various courses both at home and abroad.

Consequently, the Inspector-General of Police, following the approval of the Police Service Commission, has deployed CP Johnson Adenola as the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, having served diligently as the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the IGP, contributing significantly to the smooth running of the IGP’s office and the overall administration of the Force.

CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa has also been deployed as the new CP Enugu State, following the promotion of AIG Uzuegbu Kanayo. CP Mamman once served as the AC PMF FHQ, DC PMF FHQ, and DC Ops Kaduna State Command.

“These strategic deployments are aimed at strengthening the leadership capacity of the Force and ensuring effective policing across the country.

“The IGP has however charged the newly appointed officers to bring forth their wealth of experience in maintaining the core values and ethics of the force in their respective offices, which anchors on decency, transparency, and accountability,” the statement read.