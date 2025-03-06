Japa: When You Leave, Do Not Forget Nigeria – FG

Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has urged Nigerians migrating abroad to remain connected to their homeland and contribute to Nigeria’s development.

Naija News reports that she made this appeal while delivering a Ramadan Lecture organized by No Dull Moment in Islam (NDMI) on the theme, “The Intricacies of Japa Syndrome.”

In her address, Dabiri-Erewa acknowledged migration as a fundamental human right and a longstanding global trend but emphasized the importance of making it a journey of impact rather than abandonment.

In a statement signed by the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri pointed out that migration is not inherently wrong, citing the example of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), who migrated from Makkah to Madinah for a better life but later returned to rebuild his homeland.

Rather than discouraging migration, she stressed the need for Nigerians abroad to maintain ties with their country and actively contribute to its progress.

Highlighting the achievements of Nigerians in the diaspora, she noted that 70% of Black doctors in the Diaspora are Nigerians, with many excelling in technology, business, sports, and entertainment.

She referenced Morotoluwa Ojomoh, a Nigerian who recently won the Super Bowl Championship, and returned to Nigeria to a grand reception from the government.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa also quoted his inspiring words: “The grass is greener where you nurture it.”

Similarly, world boxing champion Anthony Joshua returned home in December 2024 to reconnect with his roots in Sagamu, Ogun State, where he received a warm welcome.

While acknowledging concerns over brain drain, she advocated for “brain circulation”—a model where Nigerians abroad acquire skills, knowledge, and networks to aid national development.

She revealed that the Nigerian diaspora contributes over $90 billion annually in remittances, one of the highest in Africa, demonstrating its crucial role in national growth.

The NiDCOM Chairman also advised Nigerians abroad to familiarize themselves with the laws, cultures, and societal norms of their host countries to avoid legal troubles.

She encouraged them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria, excelling in their respective fields while staying connected to their roots.

Dabiri-Erewa further called on the diaspora community to invest in Nigeria through mentorship programs, business ventures, and community development projects.

She emphasized the importance of returning home, stating that the younger generation has a lot to offer Nigeria.

“Let us change the narrative from Japa to Impact,” she urged.

“Nigeria is our home. We all have a role to play in making it a place of sanctuary, not just for ourselves but for future generations.”