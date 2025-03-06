IGP Decorates Newly Appointed DIGs, AIG Amidst Retirement Of Veteran Officers

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has decorated six newly appointed Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) and one Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

The event follows the recent retirement of six veteran DIGs in March 3rd, 2025, who honorably served the force for 35 years.

The Force announced the appointment of the DIGs via a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement reads in part, “The newly appointed DIGs bring a wealth of experience and expertise from various commands and departments within the NPF. These iconic individuals include DIG Sadiq Idiris Abubakar, previously Commandant of the Police Academy in Wudil, Kano; DIG Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo, former AIG of the Department of Information Communication Technology at Force Headquarters Abuja; DIG Williams Adebowale, formerly Commandant of the Police Staff College Jos; DIG Bzigu Yakubu Kwazi Bali, former AIG of the FCID Annex Enugu; DIG Idegwu Basil Ukuoma, previously AIG of Zone 14, Katsina; and DIG Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, former AIG, Zone 16 Yenagoa.

“In addition to these DIG appointments, AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu, who previously served as the Commissioner of Police for the Enugu State Command, was also decorated as the newly promoted Assistant Inspector-General of Police. During the ceremony, the IGP extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly decorated officers and emphasized the importance of upholding the values of integrity, professionalism, and service that define the Nigeria Police Force.

“The IGP further charged the officers with inspiring confidence both within the ranks of the Force and among the citizens they are sworn to protect and expressed strong belief in their ability to excel in their new leadership roles and contribute to the continued progress and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force.”