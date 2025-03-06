‘I Was Dying’ – Teni Opens Up About Struggle With Sickness

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly called Teni, has narrated how she was down with malaria for two weeks but still had to attend a music performance in Ondo State.

Naija News reports that the ‘Money’ crooner, in a video via her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, jokingly said she almost wanted her mother to wake her late father at the burial site to come to her aid because she lost her appetite.

According to Teni, despite the sickness, she travelled to Ondo State to perform because she could not refund the money she was paid.

She said in the video, “When I sang ‘Uyo Meyo’ and said, ‘Ohun toju mi ti ri ah’ (What my eyes have seen), but my eyes had not seen anything. Malaria!

“Ah, e no go better for all the mosquitoes wey dey for Ikate. I dey tell you. Oba, you need to find something to do about the mosquitoes in Ikate because malaria had me down.

“I almost called my mum that they should turn off the AC in the burial ground of my father because it’s like he wanted to take a nap. I said, ‘Wake up, your daughter is dying!’ I was down. I was weak for two weeks. I couldn’t eat.

“If you people should see my neck now, I look like tolotolo. I look like a turkey.

“And I went to go and perform in Ondo as I was sick oh, because who will feed me?

Describing her performance, she said, “Look at me. I was dying, oh! Look at me just dancing, singing ‘For Your Case’ because I cannot return money.

“Any money that enters into my account, whichever money enters inside the sugar mummy account, it does not come back outside. And they say money is the root of all evil. E no go better for evil!.”

She captioned the video, “Money cannot buy you health o, na God.”