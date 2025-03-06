I Spent The Night At Dangote Cement Factory On Natasha’s Wedding Day – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has revealed that he spent the night at the Dangote Cement factory in Obajana, Kogi State, on the wedding day of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, stressing his close relationship with her husband.

Naija News reports that Akpabio made the statement while responding to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions’ recommendations following Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Addressing the Senate, Akpabio denied the allegations and cited his personal ties with the Kogi lawmaker’s husband as proof of his goodwill.

“Her husband is my good friend. I even spent the night at the Dangote Cement factory on the day of their wedding.

“I had to sleep there because the airport lights in Kogi were not working,” Akpabio said.

Senate Committee Recommends Suspension

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions has recommended that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan tender a written apology to the Senate for allegedly “disrespecting the Red Chamber.”

As part of the committee’s disciplinary recommendations, Akpoti-Uduaghan will face a six-month suspension from all legislative activities, effective March 6, 2025, her salary and security details will be withdrawn during the suspension period.

She must not be seen anywhere around the National Assembly throughout the duration of the suspension.

The recommendation follows a heated confrontation between the Kogi Central senator and the Senate leadership, which began over a seat reassignment dispute before escalating into allegations of sexual harassment against Akpabio.