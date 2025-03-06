‘God Had Destined That She Would Die That Day’ – Cleric Who ‘Killed’ Kwara Final-Year Student

There was a dramatic turn of events at a Kwara State Magistrate’s Court on Thursday when Abdulrahman Mohammed Bello, the prime suspect in the murder of a final-year College of Education student, Hafsah Lawal, shockingly exonerated his co-defendants.

Bello, who was arraigned alongside Ahmed Abdulwasiu (41), Suleiman Muyideen (28), Jamiu Uthman (29), and Abdulrahmon Jamiu (31), interrupted court proceedings, insisting that the other accused persons were innocent of the crime.

Naija News reports that he pleaded with the presiding Magistrate S.B. Mohammed, “I want to say something, Ma.

“The remaining suspects don’t know anything about the crime I committed. I committed the crime alone, and I hereby appeal to this court to release them.”

How Hafsah Lawal Was Killed

The court, intrigued by his statement, asked him to explain what transpired on the day of the incident.

He said, “When Hafsah arrived at my house, she said she was hungry because she hadn’t eaten before coming. I told her to cook, but because she was very hungry, I decided to buy food for both of us.

“After we ate, we started romancing and later had sex. But because God had destined that she would die that day, she died in the process.”

Why I Dismembered Her Body – Bello

Bello further admitted to dismembering Hafsah’s body, revealing that panic led him to make irrational decisions.

He claimed, “The only mistake I made that day was not calling for help. I became nervous, so I decided to dismember her body. I packed her remains and dumped them in a public dustbin, where the police later recovered some parts.

“The only part found in my house was her hands, which I hadn’t disposed of because I was scared and ran away.”

When asked if he had committed such a crime before, Bello denied being a serial offender.

He said, “I have never done such a thing before. This was my first time. It was a spirit that entered me, and once it left, I realized what I had done was bad. Please allow the other suspects to go free.”

In her ruling, Magistrate Mohammed stated that the State Attorney General’s legal advice had confirmed that all five suspects had a case to answer.

“This case is beyond the jurisdiction of this court,” the magistrate ruled. “The matter has been transferred to the State High Court, where the accused persons will stand trial.”

The case was adjourned until March 20, 2025, for further hearing.