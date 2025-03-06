For PDP To Win Lagos, Bode George Must Be Expelled – Jandor

Former Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adeniran, popularly called Jandor, has accused Bode George of being behind the party’s defeat in the state.

Naija News reports that Jandor said it was unfortunate that the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT) member attacked and worked against all the party’s governorship candidates in the state.

In an interview, on Wednesday, with News Central, the former governorship candidate stated that Chief Bode needs to be expelled for PDP to excel in Lagos State.

He noted that the former Military Governor of Ondo State had a duty to work with whoever clinched the party’s ticket as a party man, but has failed to do so.

His words: “If PDP at the national level wants Lagos PDP to do better or make an attempt to win the state, Chief Bode George should be expelled from the party. Because, go back in history, Jimi Agbaje, Obanikoro, Funso Williams, Jandor, all of us can’t just be bad. There is something that is wrong with that person’s character. All of us can’t just be bad. And just like I said yesterday, just don’t grow old and suddenly become irresponsible. It has a lot to do with your character, growing up background, and all of that. So at that level, something needs to shift. It’s unfortunate.

“We have loyal party members in that state, loyal, who are very loyal to the party. But unfortunately, every election cycle, this character will come and annul their June 12th, let me put it that way. Every election cycle, irrespective of whoever is holding that ticket, and we don’t know why, it’s always like that.

“So it wasn’t just about Jandor, I don’t have any problem against him. Because it was the party that was on the ballot, if you say you are a live BoT member, BoT is supposed to be the conscience of any organization. And there was a primary election, a particular candidate emerged on that primary election, then the party must rally around that person to win for the party, ultimately.“