Ex-Lawmaker Ossai Dumps PDP For APC, Declares Support For Tinubu

Former House of Representatives member, Ossai Ossai, has formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging his commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Ossai, who represented Ndokwa East Federal Constituency, made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja after being received into the APC by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru.

He emphasized that his move, along with the defection of other influential PDP figures in Delta State, would significantly weaken the opposition party in the region.

Naija News reports that Ossai stated that the recent exits of prominent figures, including Senator Ned Nwoko, signal an imminent collapse of the PDP’s influence in Delta State.

“I have left the PDP. It is behind me now. I am for Nigeria, not for political parties. I have come to join the APC to build the country in the interest of all,” he said.

He dismissed speculations about divisions within the Delta APC, noting that while caucuses exist, he was ready to unite all factions to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Tinubu is shaping the direction of the country, and I want to join him in doing that,” Ossai added.

Calls Tinubu “Political Grand Master”

The former lawmaker hailed President Tinubu as a mentor and political role model, dating back to their time in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos.

“I have come to join the political grand master whom I have followed over the years as a role model to add to whatever he is doing to better this nation,” he said.

He further praised Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stating that agriculture was one of the key sectors positively impacting Nigerians under his leadership.

Receiving Ossai into the ruling party, APC National Secretary, Senator Bashiru, congratulated him for making the “right decision”, describing PDP as a fractured party incapable of governance.

Bashiru blamed the PDP’s internal crisis on conflicting ambitions and lack of coordination, stating that Nigerians can no longer trust the opposition to lead the country.

Ossai confirmed that he had received his APC membership card and attended APC senatorial meetings, solidifying his full integration into the ruling party.

He pledged loyalty to the APC constitution and vowed to work towards strengthening the party’s presence in Delta State.