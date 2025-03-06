Edo Govt Demolishes Kidnappers Hideout In Okpebholo’s Senatorial District

The Edo State Government has demolished houses linked to kidnappers in the state in the Illeh in Esan West Local Government Area and Uromi in Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News understands that the houses are located in Governor Monday Okpebholo senatorial district.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Akhere Paul, and Commander of the Special Task Force, Michael Anetor, led the operation.

Paul said the demolition exercise was in accordance with the anti-kidnapping bill recently passed into law by the Edo State House of Assembly and signed by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The Special Adviser on Security vowed that the state government would not tolerate any house or establishment used as a hideout for criminal activities.

He, however, called on landlords to ensure proper profiling of their tenants before letting their properties to them.

Paul said, “These houses have been used for criminal activities. They keep kidnapped victims here, and a raid by men of the Nigerian Police Force recovered some dangerous weapons as well.

“In accordance with the new law on anti-kidnapping recently passed by the Edo State House of Assembly and signed by Governor Monday Okpebholo, any house found to be used for kidnapping activities will be demolished.

“This will serve as a deterrent to others. You must profile a person before giving out your house to him or her for rent. Go to the police station and let them help you in profiling the new person before you give out your property.

“You must verify their identity, where they work, and who they are to avoid unfortunate incidents such as this.”

He assured the people of the state that the exercise would be a continuous one, as the state government has given a marching order to flush out all criminal elements in the state and make it habitable for all.