Dangote Group Pays ₦402 Billion Tax In 2024

Dangote Industries Limited (Dangote Group), along with its subsidiaries, has announced it paid over ₦402 billion in taxes in 2024, making it the highest taxpayer in the country.

Naija News reports that Dangote’s Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Anthony Chiejina, disclosed in a statement on Thursday.

Chiejina stated that Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) and its subsidiaries, namely, Dangote Cement, NASCON, Dangote Packaging Limited, among others, remitted a total of ₦402.319 billion for the out-gone year as taxes as responsible business enterprises.

The company’s spokesman said as a responsible business organisation, DIL and its subsidiaries were committed to their obligations to the government in tax payment at all levels or to host communities in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“Recall that Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had in late 2024 recognised DIL and its subsidiary, Bluestar Shipping as the most tax compliant organizations in the country during its Special Day at the 2024 Lagos International Trade Fair organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

“The Federal Inland Revenue Service is Nigeria’s agency responsible for assessing, collecting and accounting for tax and other revenues accruing to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The Group’s corporate strategy has evolved just as its businesses have grown, matured and diversified into new sectors and regions over the last four decades, noting that Dangote Group has almost single-handedly taken Nigeria to self-sufficiency in cement and refined petroleum products and is expanding rapidly across Africa.

“Dangote Group and its and its subsidiaries, were recognised as number one most compliant in tax payment in the country, just as its subsidiary Dangote Cement, the country’s leading cement manufacturer, at another occasion won three awards at the FMDQ Gold Awards in Lagos as the most active business in the Foreign Exchange market,” it read in part.