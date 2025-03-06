Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy has emerged as the leading goal scorer in the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League, boasting an impressive tally of ten goals to date.

Serhou Guirassy’s remarkable performance in the tournament has made him a standout player, demonstrating both skill and poise on the pitch.

Guirassy, a Guinea international, was initially tied with Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski after the league phase, each having scored nine goals.

However, Guirassy pulled ahead following an exceptional display in Dortmund’s decisive 3-0 victory against Sporting CP, where he opened the scoring with a superb header that showcased his aerial ability and positioning.

Here is the breakdown of the Champions League’s top scorers so far this season:

1. Ten goals – Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

2. Nine goals – Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), and Raphinha (Barcelona)

3. Eight goals – Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

4. Seven goals – Julián Alvarez (Atlético de Madrid), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica), and Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

5. Six goals – Jonathan David (Lille), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain), Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord & AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid), Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), and Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen).

Note that the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 will take place between March 11 and March 12, 2025.