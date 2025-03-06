Crisis Looms In Bayelsa PDP As Turnah, Agwanana Clash Over Leadership

A fresh crisis is brewing in the Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as heated war of words erupted between the South-South Zonal Secretary, George Turnah, and the state PDP Chairman, Solomon Agwanana.

Naija News gathered that the tensions escalated following a letter dated March 5, 2025, signed by Agwanana, the State Secretary, Gesiye Isowo, and Publicity Secretary, Ebiye Ogoli, accusing Turnah of attempting to recruit party officials at the ward, local government, and state levels to form a parallel party structure.

The state PDP leadership alleged that Turnah’s actions were deliberately aimed at destabilising the party, warning officials against associating with him and threatening sanctions against any party member found fraternising with him.

Turnah Fires Back: ‘Time For Change Has Arrived’

Responding swiftly, Turnah, through his media assistant, Kevin Loveday-Egbo, issued a statement titled “Time for Change Has Arrived”, dismissing the allegations and accusing Agwanana of failed leadership.

Turnah asserted that Agwanana’s time as chairman was coming to an end, stating that his poor leadership had led to a decline in the party’s influence in Bayelsa.

“The party is losing committed members to the opposition due to Agwanana’s leadership failure and his promotion of factionalism within the PDP,” Turnah claimed.

He further called on Governor Douye Diri to avoid being misled by Agwanana’s deceptive political strategies, pointing out that the low turnout of State Executive Council (SEC) members at a recent meeting was proof of widespread dissatisfaction within the party.

‘Party Must Be Rescued From Collapse’

Turnah stressed the need for urgent intervention, warning that if the situation is not addressed, the PDP risks further deterioration. He called on party members to unite and restore the party’s integrity by ensuring that an authentic leadership emerges.

“As leaders of this party, we must save it from Agwanana’s incompetence and ineffective leadership. His inability to manage the party properly has led to mass discontent among party members.

“If Agwanana understood the level of dissatisfaction within the party, he would realise that he and his allies are mere shadows of their former selves. Change is here, and it is inevitable,” Turnah said.

Turnah urged PDP leaders at the state and national levels to acknowledge the critical situation facing the party and push for a new leadership direction that prioritises accountability, unity, and effective governance.