A court in the United Kingdom has declared that the Burglary incident at the home of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak was an organized crime.

The court proceedings revealed that during Alexander Isak’s absence from his Northumberland residence on April 4, a group of burglars gained entry and stole approximately £68,000 ($87,000) in cash, jewellery, and even his Audi vehicle, which was later discovered abandoned.

According to the prosecution at Newcastle Crown Court, this incident was part of a larger pattern of criminal activity by the gang, who had previously stolen over £1 million in jewellery and designer items from a businesswoman and another £100,000 in valuables from another individual just days before targeting Isak’s home.

Three members of the family-based gang, hailing from Italy, have accepted responsibility by pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary. However, a fourth suspect, Valentino Nikolov, 32, has chosen to contest the charges and is representing himself in court, needing the assistance of an Italian interpreter.

Prosecuting counsel Dan Cordey outlined the break-in’s details, noting that the burglars accessed the property through a glass door, began their search in the TV room, and carefully collected cash and valuables before leaving. The prosecution emphasized that this group is considered a “professional set of travelling criminals.”

The gang reportedly entered the UK via a ferry from Calais to Dover in March, utilizing a motorhome as their base for operations. The family members who have pleaded guilty include Giacomo Nikolov, 28, Jela Jovanovic, 43, and her son, Charlie Jovanovic, 23.

On a more positive note, amidst this unfortunate circumstance, Alexander Isak is enjoying a stellar season with Newcastle, having scored 22 goals in all competitions. The team has a promising opportunity ahead as they prepare to face Liverpool in the League Cup final at Wembley on March 16.