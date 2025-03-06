Clash Between Akpabio, Akpoti-Uduaghan: It’s Just Content Creation – Senate Spokesperson

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu, has downplayed the recent controversy involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, describing the developments as “mere content creation.”

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Adaramodu dismissed concerns about the Senate’s image, insisting that the upper legislative chamber remains unaffected by the unfolding drama.

“It’s just content creation, and when there is content creation, the media will feast on it. This happens everywhere, even outside Nigeria. There have always been little uproars here and there,” he said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Allegations And Senate Row

The controversy began when Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment, alleging that her recent troubles stemmed from her refusal to submit to his advances.

During an interview with Arise Television, she revealed that her seat was moved without her consent, prompting her to protest during last Tuesday’s plenary session.

Naija News understands that the situation escalated, leading to her referral to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for disciplinary review.

However, during the probe hearing on Wednesday, the committee’s chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen, announced that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition against Akpabio was dismissed.

“The petition was dead on arrival.

“She signed the petition herself instead of having it endorsed by another individual, making it procedurally invalid,” Imasuen declared, citing a procedural breach of Order 40 of the Senate Standing Orders.

Adaramodu: ‘She Was Catching A Cruise’

Reacting to the controversy, Adaramodu suggested that Akpoti-Uduaghan was simply seeking attention, likening the situation to a “cruise” enjoyed by younger generations.

“Some people, like our younger generation, will say they are catching their cruise. I see this one as that. Maybe our own senator sister is just catching her own cruise,” he remarked.

He further argued that Akpoti-Uduaghan was out of order during plenary and that her protest was unnecessary.

“According to Order 6-2 and Order 6-B of our standard rules, a senator cannot raise a point of order unless they are properly seated.

“She was still shouting after being asked to wait. The Senate President had the prerogative to order her out, but instead, other senators prevailed on him, and she was allowed to sit on the wrong seat throughout the meeting,” Adaramodu explained.

Despite the uproar, Adaramodu insisted that the Senate’s reputation remains intact, assuring that the matter would be peacefully resolved.

“The image of the Senate is intact. It’s just a mere hoax, it’s just content creation. I tell you, we will resolve it,” he said.