Champions League Results: Inter Milan Close To Qualification, Elliott Stops PSG, Others

Inter Milan’s formidable attacking pair, Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez played a pivotal role in securing a 2-0 lead over Dutch side Feyenoord in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

The Champions League match showcased the impressive skills of the two strikers, who delivered quality finishes on either side of half-time. Their performance sets up an intriguing second leg in Milan next Tuesday. The overall winner of the tie will face the winner of the Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen matchup.

Feyenoord defender David Hancko acknowledged the exceptional talent of Inter’s attacking duo, noting their ability to control the game’s pace, particularly in the second half.

The match began lively at Rotterdam’s iconic De Kuip stadium, with Inter holding the majority of possession while Feyenoord created several promising chances.

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, posed a significant threat for the hosts, forcing sharp saves from Inter’s goalkeeper, Josep Martinez.

After a missed opportunity where Thuram opted to pass rather than shoot at goal, Inter took the lead just eight minutes before halftime. Thuram connected beautifully with a curling cross from Nicolo Barella, showcasing his skills with a deft finish at the far post. This goal injected new life into the Serie A side, enhancing their attacking intent.

Feyenoord manager Robin van Persie would have likely welcomed the chance to regroup at halftime, trailing just 1-0, but five minutes into the second half, Martinez doubled Inter’s lead with an impressive shot into the top corner, significantly increasing the challenge for the home side.

Feyenoord’s Jakub Moder nearly brought his team back into contention with a close attempt that skimmed the bar. Inter had an opportunity to further solidify their advantage when a penalty was awarded after a foul on Thuram, but Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther made a brilliant save from Piotr Zielinski’s effort, demonstrating his skill under pressure.

Despite Feyenoord’s late push for a goal, Inter’s defence remained resilient, marking a satisfying night for manager Simone Inzaghi. Denzel Dumfries, the Dutch international, praised the team’s defensive solidity while acknowledging the difficulty posed by Feyenoord’s attacking moments.

No Salah, No Problem

In another thrilling encounter, Harvey Elliott made an immediate impact for Liverpool, scoring with his first touch after coming on as a substitute to secure a 1-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Elliott’s goal in the 87th minute, assisted by Darwin Nunez, provided a vital advantage for the Premier League leaders, especially after facing persistent pressure from PSG, who had dominated much of the match with a staggering 28 attempts on goal compared to Liverpool’s two.

Although Liverpool’s performance seemed subdued for much of the game, Salah’s substitution for Elliott proved to be a game-changer. The win instilled confidence in the squad ahead of the return leg at Anfield, where they aim to build on this slender lead.

Luis Enrique’s PSG entered the match on a ten-game winning streak, but Liverpool’s defence, particularly through the heroics of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, proved effective in mitigating their threats.

The matchup between the two league leaders showcased the intensity of Champions League football and set the stage for an exciting return leg. If Liverpool can maintain their advantage, a quarter-final clash against either Aston Villa or Club Brugge awaits.

Barcelona are at least a draw away from qualification

Meanwhile, Barcelona secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

The decisive moment came in the 61st minute when Raphinha unleashed a powerful left-footed strike from outside the penalty area, finding the back of the net and giving the Catalan side a narrow edge heading into the second leg next week.

The match was particularly challenging for Barcelona, who played with 10 men after teenage centre-back Pau Cubarsi received a red card in the first half for a last-man challenge, forcing the team to dig deep defensively.

In another thrilling encounter, Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-0 triumph over Bayer Leverkusen in their all-German last-16 clash in the Champions League.

England’s captain, Harry Kane, was instrumental for Bayern, opening the scoring with a well-placed header. Jamal Musiala later capitalized on a goalkeeping error to extend Bayern’s lead, putting them firmly in control.

Kane added a third goal from the penalty spot after Leverkusen’s Nordi Mukiele was shown a red card, reducing the visitors to 10 men. With this commanding performance, Bayern set themselves up strongly for the return fixture.