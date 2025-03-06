Tinubu’s Wife Speaks On Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Sexual Assault Allegation Against Akpabio

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has assured that the Senate is taking the necessary steps to address the sexual harassment allegations raised by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking to journalists ahead of International Women’s Day, the First Lady emphasized that the Senate chamber should remain a place of honour, not controversy.

Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio were involved in a heated exchange on February 20 over seat reassignments in the upper legislative chamber.

Following the incident, Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that her troubles in the Senate began after rejecting sexual advances from Akpabio.

On Wednesday, she formally tendered a sexual harassment petition against Akpabio, but the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges dismissed it, citing procedural breaches and legal limitations.

Addressing the controversy, Oluremi Tinubu urged lawmakers to uphold the integrity of the Senate.

“I know with what is going on in the Senate, you may ask why I am not taking a position.

“I believe the Senate is doing what is needful because that’s what it is. We shouldn’t be hearing things like this. It’s a mature chamber, and it should be treated with respect. It is an honour for you to be in that place alone,” she said.

The former senator, who represented Lagos Central for 12 years, reflected on her time in the upper legislative chamber, advising women to assert themselves in leadership positions and not tolerate disrespect.

She said, “I was there for 12 years, even in my younger days. People always compliment you. Women, raise yourself; don’t be in a position where men will talk to you anyhow. You can always shut them down before they start.”

The First Lady acknowledged the progress Nigerian women have made over the years, drawing inspiration from figures like Zuriel Oduwole, a peace advocate.

She urged women, particularly young professionals and aspiring leaders, to remain resilient and confident in their abilities.

Oluremi added, “Our youths are well-equipped to excel. Women should continue to lift their heads high and do their best.”