“This Injustice Will Not Stand” – Senator Natasha Fumes After Her Suspension By Senate

The Senator representing Kogi Central in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has rejected her suspension for six months by the Senate.

The lawmaker described the action taken against her as an injustice and vowed that the Senate declaration would not stand.

“This injustice will not be sustained!” she said as she walked out of the Senate chamber following her suspension.

Naija News reports she made the declaration following the decision of the Nigerian Senate to suspend her for six months over the sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions had earlier recommended Natasha’s suspension on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

The committee stated that Natasha’s salary and security details would be withdrawn during the suspension period.

This development follows a heated confrontation in the Senate last Thursday when Akpoti-Uduaghan protested the reassignment of her seat by Akpabio and refused to move to her new seat.

Subsequently, during a TV interview, she accused the Senate President of sexually harrassing her and refusing to give her audience during senate proceedings because she turned down his advances.

According to Natasha, the Senate President had consistently blocked her motions from being heard on the floor each time it was raised, and some colleagues advised her to see Akpabio privately in his office.

However, when she visited Akpabio in his office, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State told her she would enjoy many benefits if she takes care of him.