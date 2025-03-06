Breaking: Senate Recommends Six Months Suspension For Natasha Over Sexual Harassment Allegation Against Akpabio

The Senate Committee on Ethics has recommended a six-month suspension for the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over the sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News learnt that the committee also stated that Natasha’s salary and security details would be withdrawn during the suspension period.

The committee further recommended that the Senator representing Kogi Central must apologise to the Senate for disrespecting the Senate.

More details to come…