Security Operatives Storm Hotel Where Ex-Immigration Boss Died

Immigration operatives have been stationed at the entrance of Joy House Hotel in the Garki District of Abuja, following the discovery of former Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, David Parradang, found dead in the hotel on Tuesday.

At the hotel, located near the Area 3 junction in Abuja, armed officers were seen closely monitoring movements in and out of the premises.

A security guard at the gate questioned a reporter before granting entry, while hotel officials declined to comment on the incident.

The FCT police command had earlier confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Superintendent Josephine Adeh.

According to the statement, Parradang checked into the hotel on Monday around noon, driving a black Mercedes Benz.

He reportedly booked a room for ₦22,000 and later instructed hotel staff to escort a female visitor to his room. The woman later left, while Parradang remained inside.

A police source at the FCT command told Daily Trust that investigations into the incident were ongoing and assured that the public would be updated on any significant findings.