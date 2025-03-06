BREAKING: Popular Nigerian Writer, Mabel Segun Dies

A renowned Nigerian author, Mabel Dorothy Okanima Segun, widely recognized as Mabel Segun, has reportedly died.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that Segun departed the earth in the early hours of Thursday, March 6, 2025, just days after commemorating her 95th birthday in Lagos.

A statement by her family made available to newsmen confirmed the development, noting that funeral arrangements would be made public in due course.

The statement reads, “It is with gratitude to God for a life well spent in the pursuit of excellence in Literature, Broadcasting and Sports that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Mabel Dorothy Okanima Segun (nee Aig-Imoukhuede) in the early hours of the 6th of March 2025. She was 95 years old.

“Funeral arrangements will be published in due course.”

The deceased is survived by Omowunmi Segun (daughter), Rolari Segun (granddaughter), Damilola Segun (grandson), Ayomide Segun (grandson), Fikemi Femi-Segun (granddaughter) and great-grandchildren.