Breaking: Akpoti-Uduaghan Resubmits Sexual Harassment Petition Against Akpabio

For the second time, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has presented a petition alleging sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, this time signed by her constituents.

Naija News reports that during plenary on Thursday, the Kogi Central lawmaker was asked whether the matter was already before any court of law, to which she insisted it was not.

Following Senate procedure, the petition was formally submitted and subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct for investigation.

The committee has been given four weeks to conduct a thorough probe and report back to the Senate.

Petition Follows Earlier Rejection

This marks the second time Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is bringing the allegations before the Red Chamber.

The initial petition, personally signed by her, was dismissed on Wednesday due to procedural irregularities, as Senate rules require petitions to be submitted through a third party rather than directly by a senator.

With her constituents now backing the petition, the matter has been formally admitted for investigation.

Tension As Chief Whip Warns Natasha Over Senate Protocol

Meanwhile, before the commencement of Wednesday’s plenary, Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Munguno, raised concerns over Senator Natasha’s alleged breach of Senate protocol.

Citing Order 55, Rule 1, Munguno noted that all senators must stand still upon the entry of the presiding officer until they take their seats. He alleged that Senator Natasha had repeatedly ignored this rule, a matter he said had been widely reported in the media.

“I had to send one of the Sergeants-at-Arms to inform her that she was in breach of the rule. Mr. President, if you are seeking refuge under Order 10 of the rule book, then you cannot approbate and reprobate at the same time. It is the institution that she is disrespecting,” Munguno stated.

Addressing Akpoti-Uduaghan directly, he urged her to comply with Senate regulations and avoid further violations.

“Senator Natasha, as my good friend and colleague, please ensure you comply and do not continue breaching the rules,” he said.