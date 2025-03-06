Bode George Opposes Atiku’s 2027 Presidential Bid, Charges Peter Obi To Join PDP

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has warned against allowing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to emerge as the party’s presidential candidate for the fourth time in 2027, insisting that such a move would spell doom for the opposition party.

George, speaking in an interview with The Guardian, cautioned PDP stakeholders that fielding Atiku would guarantee another electoral loss in the next general election.

Naija News reports that the PDP chieftain criticized Atiku for sidelining the South in the buildup to the 2023 presidential election, a move that, according to him, led to resentment within the party and triggered the rebellion of the G-6 governors, led by former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, against the PDP’s candidate.

“Atiku does not have the interest of the South at heart. If under his supervision, the South-West was given nothing, and he was even bold enough to say something would be conceded to us after the election, which we rejected, then what does that say?” George queried.

He further warned that it would be a slap and an act of cheating for another Northerner to secure the PDP ticket in 2027.

Geroge said, “I can bet you that no reasonable southerner would wholeheartedly campaign for a Northern candidate in 2027. I will never do that until 2031, after the South must have completed its eight years.”

Obi Can’t Win Without PDP – George

Addressing the political future of Labour Party’s (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, George stated that Obi’s presidential ambition could only be realized under the PDP.

The PDP chieftain said, “I have nothing against Obi. He is from the South, but the truth is, the Labour Party lacks the national structure to withstand Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

“The only party that has the strength, taproot, and support to defeat APC is the PDP. I also do not believe that Tinubu’s re-election will be as easy as some people assume. He can be defeated in 2027, but only if PDP leaders do the right thing by ensuring fairness, justice, and equity.”

Calls For Wike To Reconcile With PDP

George also made a passionate appeal to Nyesom Wike, urging him to reconsider his stance against the PDP.

He said, “Though you and others might have been hurt, you should allow the interest of the country to override whatever pains you feel. We must unite to rebuild Nigeria.”

The PDP stalwart criticized the Federal Government’s involvement in state politics, warning that its interference in the affairs of Lagos, Rivers, and Osun States, as well as the Emirate tussle in Kano, could escalate into national insecurity if caution is not exercised.

“The undue meddling of the Federal Government in these states’ affairs is dangerous. It is a sign that could lead to bigger instability in the country,” he warned.

As a long-term solution to Nigeria’s challenges, George emphasized the need for constitutional reforms, arguing that the country must embrace true federalism.

George added, “The ultimate solution to the myriad of problems confronting Nigeria is to address the fundamental flaws in the 1999 Constitution. Nigeria needs to be restructured to achieve true federalism.”