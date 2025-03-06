Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 6th March 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 5th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1515 and sell at ₦1515 on Wednesday 5th March, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1515 Selling Rate ₦1525

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1505 Lowest Rate ₦1497

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

A recent report has disclosed the detrimental effects of vandalism on Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) operations at its Bonny Island facility, resulting in an 80 percent reduction in natural gas supplies.

According to the Bloomberg report, the required gas supply has diminished by 80 percent, leaving only 20 percent of the company’s needs fulfilled by the limited operational facilities.

Acts of vandalism and sabotage have significantly hindered the plant’s operations and restricted the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Naija News reports that this information follows a statement made by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Philip Mshelbila, during the Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja last week, where he indicated that only two out of the six processing units at the facility are currently operational, with three gas pipelines non-functional.

He attributed the operational challenges to ongoing attacks on the pipelines by vandals.

The report further highlighted that the declining output from Nigeria’s sole LNG facility could lead to increased spot prices as global supply to Asia and Europe becomes more constrained.

In 2024, nearly half of Nigeria’s LNG exports were directed towards Asia, with an additional third sent to Europe, while the remainder was distributed to the Americas and the Middle East, as per data from Bloomberg.