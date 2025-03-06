BBNaija Star, Mercy Eke Returns To School

Big Brother Naija star cum Nollywood actress, Mercy Eke, has announced she is back to school for Masters.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star in a post via her Instagram page on Thursday, March 6, 2025, said she is done playing, heading back to reality, and chasing her dreams.

She further revealed that she started the Masters journey last year and is excited about the new experience, learning and leveling up.

She wrote, “Chasing my dreams – done playing, back to reality. I started my MBA last year, and I’m super excited for this journey. Here’s to new experiences, learning, and leveling up! MBAJourney.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Caroline Hutchins Danjuma has berated those criticising her over her behaviour on The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOA) reality show.

Speaking via an Instagram post, the thespian urged those unsatisfied with her transformation from season 1 on the show to ‘unfan’ her as she was ready to burn bridges.

She asserted that it is a reality show, not a beauty pageant, adding that participants have to keep it real.

Caroline made it clear that she would match energy with energy, declaring, “vibes for vibes, demon for demon, Angel for Angel.” She also dismissed her detractors, saying she refuses to play the victim or fake anything for the cameras.