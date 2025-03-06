Barely 48 Hours After Dumping Party, PDP Leaders Beg Jandor To Return

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders have urged the party’s 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, to rejoin the party.

Naija News reports that this comes barely 48 hours after Jandor announced his resignation in a letter submitted at a press conference in Ikeja on Monday, stating that his next political move will be revealed in the coming months.

He said his reasons for leaving the party are not unconnected to indiscipline and anti-party activities, which have become the norm in his erstwhile party.

The ex-PDP governorship candidate revealed that the decision to part ways with the PDP stemmed from actions taken by some of the party’s leaders, including the former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George.

Jandor said these leaders actively worked against the PDP in the 2023 elections.

However, a statement issued on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Lagos, Adediran’s spokesman, Gbenga Ogunleye, disclosed that the PDP’s National Secretary, Ude Okoye, led other party chieftains to visit Adediran at his Abuja office, urging him to reconsider his decision and return to the party.

Ogunleye said the PDP leaders pleaded with Adediran to revisit his decision and withdraw his resignation from the party.

He added that the delegation acknowledged Adediran’s reasons for leaving but encouraged him to stage a comeback.

He said, “The National Secretary of the PDP, Ude Okoye; former National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan; and ex-House of Representatives member, Shina Peller, visited Adediran.

“They urged him to reconsider his resignation and return to the PDP.

“While appreciating their support, Adediran assured them of his willingness to collaborate with friends in his political journey, in spite of differences in political alignment.”