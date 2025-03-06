‘Atiku Violated PDP Constitution In 2023 Presidential Race’

Former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and South East chairman of the party, Nze Ozichukwu Fidelis Chukwu, has criticized former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for contesting the 2023 presidential election in violation of the party’s constitution.

The immediate past President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide described Atiku’s decision as a significant setback for the Igbo, who had regarded him with high esteem.

He also faulted former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Governor Nyesom Wike for contesting under the PDP platform, stating that while they had the constitutional right to do so, their actions disregarded principles of honor and integrity.

“Yes, they have rights. It’s their constitutional right, but those rights are expressible under the context of honour and integrity,” he said, emphasizing that the South East had long supported the PDP and expected reciprocation in 2023.

Expressing disappointment in the party’s failure to back the region, he urged South East PDP leaders to reflect on their roles in denying the zone the presidential ticket.

“Unfortunately again, those putting bold faces and pretending to be heroes of the Igbo evidently suffer anaesthetisation of conscience,” he remarked.

Ozichukwu stressed that Nigeria now needs reconciliation and healing, not just for the Igbo but for all groups feeling politically sidelined, socially excluded, and economically vulnerable—particularly the youth, who he noted have been unfairly stigmatized and alienated.

He called on Nigerians to seek a leader with character, honor, and integrity, guided by historical awareness.

“The leader, who has a reputation for empathy and compassion, not one driven by the pathology of the IDP of our tumultuous political past,” he stated.

Encouraging the Igbo to take charge of their development trajectory, he also urged PDP leaders to prevent the party from further decline.

Additionally, he cautioned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against merely paying lip service to its zoning and rotation formula, urging the party to follow through on its commitments.