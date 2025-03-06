APC Clarifies Obasa’s Purported Agreement To Resign As Part Of Reinstatement Terms

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked claims that the reinstated Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, agreed to resign as part of his return to office.

Naija News reports that APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, made this known following the resolution of the leadership crisis in the House after Obasa’s impeachment on January 13, 2025, and the emergence of the Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, as the Speaker of the House.

Obasa, who had been out of the country, rejected his impeachment upon his return, insisting he remained the Speaker, even as a majority of lawmakers backed Meranda.

However, following intense pressure from the APC leadership, which disapproved of the impeachment for lacking party consultation, Meranda resigned, clearing the way for Obasa’s reinstatement on Monday.

Before Obasa’s reinstatement, speculation was rife online that he would step down after a few days to allow a lawmaker from the Lagos West Senatorial District to assume the role.

However, Oladejo, in an interview with Daily Trust, said Obasa’s resignation is not part of the terms of his reinstatement, emphasising that the party’s primary concern is stabilising the House and ensuring governance remains effective.

The APC chieftain also dismissed concerns over potential discord among lawmakers, stressing that things would return to normalcy within a short time.

According to him, the House of Assembly crisis was a minor disagreement, and the lawmakers are already moving past it.

He said, “It is just a matter of time before things return to normal. The lawmakers will continue working together and are still engaging with one another. What happened was a minor disagreement, and they are already moving past it. Politics allows room for negotiation, reconciliation and horse-trading.”