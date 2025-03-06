Anambra PDP Governorship Race: No Aspirant Buys ₦40 Million Nomination Form Amid Party Crisis

No aspirant has so far stepped forward to purchase the ₦40 million expression of interest and nomination forms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming Anambra governorship election.

Naija News gathered that the PDP had initially scheduled the sale of forms between February 24 and March 5, with a March 7 deadline for submission. The party’s governorship primary is set for April 5, followed by an appeal committee sitting on April 8.

However, a top party insider, who spoke to Punch on the condition of anonymity, revealed that internal crises have discouraged potential aspirants from participating.

“As of now, no aspirant has purchased the PDP Anambra governorship nomination forms. They are hesitant due to the party’s instability. The crisis has weakened the party’s influence across different levels, making aspirants cautious about spending such a huge sum,” the source stated.

Party Extends Deadline Amid Growing Concerns

In response to the lack of interest, another party official disclosed that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) has extended the deadline for purchasing nomination forms to March 10 in an effort to encourage participation.

“The NWC is reviewing the issues, and a revised timetable will be made public before the end of the week. The deadline for purchasing forms has now been extended to March 10,” the official said.

Additionally, a stakeholders’ interactive session with the NWC is scheduled for March 10 at the PDP national headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Power Struggle And Court Battles Deepen PDP Crisis

The PDP’s ongoing internal troubles have worsened due to a dispute over the National Secretary position, with Samuel Anyanwu and former National Youth Leader Sunday Ude-Okoye battling for control. The Supreme Court is expected to deliver judgment on the matter on March 10.

Tensions within the party escalated further following a controversial South-South zonal congress on February 22, which reportedly lacked the approval of PDP governors, creating deeper divisions within the Board of Trustees (BoT), National Working Committee (NWC), and National Executive Committee (NEC).

PDP’s National Deputy Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha, acknowledged the ongoing internal disputes but remained optimistic about the party’s chances in Anambra.

“I am not surprised by the situation, but I know the National Organising Secretary has set the ball rolling for the governorship election,” Osuoha told Punch.

While admitting that litigation and factional struggles have discouraged aspirants, he insisted that the PDP remains a formidable force.

“Yes, there are unresolved issues from the congresses, but PDP has structures across the country, and these matters will be settled soon. Anambra has always been politically challenging, but things will improve,” he added.

However, PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, argued that the broader lack of trust in Nigeria’s electoral process is another reason why aspirants are reluctant to join the race.

“People are tired of investing millions in an election process that lacks credibility. Even if you win fairly, political interference from the presidency can overturn results. That’s why many are hesitant,” Osadolor stated.