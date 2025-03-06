Anambra Guber Election: APC Adopts Indirect Primary For Selection Of Candidate

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to utilize an indirect primary system for selecting its governorship candidate for the upcoming Anambra election scheduled for November 8.

Naija News reports that the National Secretary of the party, Ajibola Basiru, announced this while speaking to reporters following the NWC meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed the ongoing preparations for the Anambra governorship election set for November 8, 2025.

It was officially determined that the candidate for this election will be chosen through an indirect primary, as stated by the APC Secretary.

He noted that this decision was made to ensure the inclusion of all party stakeholders, following recommendations from the State Working Committee.

Basiru also mentioned that a meeting involving stakeholders, the State Working Committee, State Caucus, and aspirants will be convened at the party’s national headquarters at a later date to further address this matter.

He emphasized that the party’s leadership is committed to ensuring a fair and equitable environment for all candidates participating in the election.

The APC secretary mentioned that the National Working Committee (NWC) has also deliberated on the proposal to initiate discussions with government appointees regarding their accomplishments related to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, set to commence right after the Ramadan fast.

He emphasized that this initiative aims to foster communication between the party and government officials to assess the progress and challenges encountered by various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

Additionally, Basiru noted that the NWC has evaluated the current e-registration process for party members, indicating that the consultants responsible for this project have been engaged.

He confirmed that the necessary equipment and software have been procured to facilitate a smooth execution of the registration exercise.

“Our commitment is that before the next election, we would have a register that has integrity and will also be useful for the purposes of accessing the demographics within the party,” he said.

Naija News understands that the APC raised ₦ 350 million through the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to seven candidates vying for the governorship position in Anambra. The Nomination form was priced at ₦ 40 million, while the Expression of Interest form was available for ₦ 10 million.

The candidates who acquired these forms include Chukuma Umeoji, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, Nicholas Ukachukwu, Sir Paul Chukwuma, Onunkwo Johnbosco Obinna, Valentine Ozigbo, and Edozie Madu.

These aspirants will compete for the party’s nomination at the primary election scheduled for April 5.