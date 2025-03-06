Akpabio: In Nearly All Species, Females Are More Deadly Than Males – Kate Henshaw Praises Sen Natasha

Veteran Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw has weighed in on the controversy between the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The thespian commended the Senator for her courage amidst the ongoing dispute with the Senate President.

Speaking via Instagram, she applauded Akpoti-Uduaghan for not allowing the outdated narratives about the importance or roles of women to prevail.

Sharing Natasha’s picture, the actress declared the Senator her “Woman Crush Wednesday” (WCW), stating that “Women, like children, are to be seen and not heard.”

Henshaw wrote: “WCW: @natashaakpoti. We forget so readily how far we have come. We forget our lineage, history, and strength. We are told we are weak, spineless, and cannot think. We accept the new role foisted on us, the subtle submission imposed by religion, society, and tradition.

“They tell us we can’t govern, we can’t rule, we can’t make our own decisions. They tell us to shut up and sit down. Women, like children, are to be seen and not heard. Do you not know that in nearly all species, the female is much more deadly than the male? We are the offspring of countless women warriors!”