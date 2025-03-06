Abia PDP Blasts Otti Over Move to Cut LG Chairmen’s Tenure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abia State chapter, has strongly condemned Governor Alex Otti over his alleged plan to reduce the tenure of elected Local Government Chairmen from four years to two years through the State House of Assembly.

Describing the move as unconstitutional and undemocratic, the opposition party warned that it was a direct affront to the rule of law and called on the governor to reconsider the decision.

Naija News reports that the PDP urged civil society groups and the general public to resist any attempt that could undermine democratic institutions in the state.

‘Move Is An Abuse Of Power’ – PDP

In a statement issued by its State Chairman, Elder Abraham Amah, the PDP rejected any effort to alter the tenure of duly elected council officials, insisting that it was a blatant abuse of power.

The party tasked the State House of Assembly to reject the proposal, stating that it threatened the integrity of the electoral process and could disenfranchise voters.

“How would you feel if the President of Nigeria initiated steps through the National Assembly to reduce the tenure of governors from four years to two years? Would you not consider it an unjust and destabilizing move? Would you not resist such a proposal as an attack on democracy?” the statement queried.

The PDP further described Otti’s move as an attempt to rig the system, warning that changing the tenure midway amounts to manipulating democracy for political convenience.

‘Don’t Change The Rules In The Middle Of The Game’

The party stressed that the credibility of governance at all levels was at stake, adding that governance should be conducted with fairness, transparency, and respect for constitutional order.

The party stated, “No responsible democratic government should change the rules in the middle of the game. The Local Government elections were conducted on a four-year tenure basis, and those elected were sworn in accordingly. Attempting to retroactively alter their tenure is a gross miscarriage of justice.”

It further warned that if Otti succeeds, it could set a dangerous precedent where future leaders arbitrarily alter gubernatorial tenure in Abia State, using the same legislative maneuvering.

‘Focus On Real Governance, Not Political Manipulation’

The PDP advised Governor Otti to channel his energy toward addressing the pressing needs of Abia residents rather than pursuing a politically motivated plan to shorten the tenure of local government officials.

PDP advised, “Instead of engaging in this desperate attempt to manipulate the democratic process, we strongly advise that you redirect your energy and the resources of your administration to addressing more pressing concerns, including unpaid pensions and financial transparency.”

The opposition party reminded the governor of unfulfilled campaign promises, particularly regarding outstanding salary arrears and the lingering crisis of unpaid pensions in the state.

Concluding, the PDP warned that history would remember Otti’s administration based on its commitment to democracy or lack thereof.

According to PDP, “Leadership is measured by fairness, transparency, and accountability—not by seeking to undermine democratic institutions for personal or political gain. Will you be remembered as a leader who upheld democracy or as one who manipulated the system for political advantage?”

The party reiterated its call on the Abia State House of Assembly to reject any attempts to reduce the tenure of elected local government chairmen, urging the public to remain vigilant in defending democracy.