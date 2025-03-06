₦80 Billion Fraud Case: EFCC Intensifies Security, Deploys Bomb Detectors At Federal High Court Ahead Of Yahaya Bello’s Trial

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday intensified security measures at the Federal High Court in Abuja by deploying bomb detectors ahead of the trial of former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, over alleged money laundering charges.

The EFCC operatives, who were heavily armed, conducted a thorough search of the courtroom before allowing anyone, including court staff, to enter.

Witnesses reported that the search, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, was carried out to ensure there were no explosive devices within the premises.

A DAILY POST correspondent at the scene observed that security personnel arrived as early as 7:30 a.m. in various vehicles and swiftly took control of the court complex, restricting access to only those with direct involvement in the trial.

At the entrance of Court 8, where the proceedings were set to take place, lawyers representing both the federal government and the former governor were asked to wait while security checks were conducted.

Once the search was completed, only individuals with official business in the courtroom were granted entry.

As of the time of this report, Yahaya Bello had already arrived, dressed in his signature white babanriga paired with a multicoloured cap, awaiting the commencement of proceedings.

While the EFCC has not officially disclosed the reason for the heightened security, DAILY POST reliably gathered that the measures were part of a coordinated effort by security agencies to prevent any potential disruptions by hoodlums.

It will be recalled that on December 13, 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja granted Bello bail in the sum of ₦500 million, with two sureties of the same amount. Since then, he has been attending trial from his residence.

Bello is facing allegations of money laundering amounting to ₦80 billion but has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His legal defense is led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Joseph Daudu, while the EFCC’s prosecution team is headed by Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, before Justice Emeka Nwite.