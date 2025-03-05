Your 48-Hour Ultimatum Will Not Reverse The Fact That You Are No Longer Lawmakers – APP Tells Rivers Lawmakers

The Action Peoples Party (APP) has cautioned the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers in Rivers State, insisting that their repeated issuance of 48-hour ultimatums to Governor Siminalayi Fubara will not change the fact that their legitimacy as lawmakers remains in question.

The party stressed that until the courts rule on the legality of their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), they cannot validly exercise legislative authority.

Naija News reports that the APP’s warning follows the latest ultimatum issued by the embattled lawmakers on Monday, demanding that Governor Fubara re-present the 2025 state budget within 48 hours.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Uche Nnadi, the APP emphasized that while it supports Governor Fubara’s commitment to implementing the Supreme Court’s verdict, this does not extend to reinstating the defected lawmakers.

Nnadi said, “I urge the pro-Wike sacked lawmakers to stop the endless issuance of 48-hour ultimatums as it will not reverse the fact that they are no longer lawmakers until the decampment case is decided. Though the party is in support of the decision of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict, however, it doesn’t include reinstatement of the sacked lawmakers as their case is being heard in the Appeal Court.

“The Supreme Court did not deliver judgment on the legality of the decampment of the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the case is still pending at the Appeal Court. The case challenging the illegality of the pro-Wike decampment is being heard at the A’Court, and it was surprising that the Apex Court conferred legitimacy on lawmakers whose defection is still a subject o of litigation.”