World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles Are Beatable In Uyo – Zimbabwe Coach

Zimbabwe’s head coach, Michael Nees, is confident in his team’s ability to secure a victory against Nigeria’s Super Eagles in their upcoming clash during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying rounds.

The much-anticipated match between the Super Eagles and Zimbabwe is set to take place on Tuesday, March 25, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

As it stands, the Super Eagles find themselves in a challenging position, sitting fifth in Group C with just three points from their last four matches. In contrast, Zimbabwe occupies the bottom of the group with only two points to their name.

With both teams aware of the high stakes, a win is crucial for either side to rejuvenate their hopes of making it to the World Cup.

Nees remains optimistic about his team’s chances against Nigeria, emphasizing that both squads are under immense pressure.

“Both teams are facing a similar predicament,” he noted. “Nigeria, like us, has had a difficult start to the qualifiers, and they are undoubtedly desperate to change their fortunes. They remind me of wounded lions, fiercely determined to bounce back.”

He added that the encounter promises to be an exhilarating spectacle, highlighting that the Super Eagles, while formidable, are not invincible at home.

“This will be an exciting match, and I truly believe Nigeria is beatable in Uyo,” Nees asserted.

With both teams vying for a crucial win, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown that could have significant implications for their World Cup aspirations.