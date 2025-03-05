Wike, 27 Lawmakers Will Have No Place In Rivers If They Try To Impeach Fubara – Asari Dokubo Blows Hot

The Da-Amakiri Tubo and Amanyanabo of the Elem Kalabari Kingdom, Asari Dokubo, has warned President Bola Tinubu, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and 27 Rivers State lawmakers to jettison any plot to impeach Governor Sim Fubara.

Naija News reported that Fubara recently dismissed concerns over a potential impeachment following the Supreme Court ruling, which recognized the 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike.

The apex court’s verdict significantly altered the political landscape in the state, ordering the Federal Government to withhold financial allocations to Rivers State until Fubara complies with its directive to present the state budget to the pro-Wike lawmakers, led by Martins Amaewhule. Additionally, the court nullified the local government election conducted last year by Fubara’s administration.

The ruling effectively handed control of the legislative arm to the pro-Wike lawmakers, escalating the ongoing power struggle between Fubara and his former political mentor, Wike.

Speaking during a Facebook live session, Asari Dokubu asserted that he staked his businesses and sources of livelihood for Tinubu to become president and would not stop telling him the truth.

Dokubo noted that if Tinubu allows Wike to push for Fubara’s impeachment, it would be very difficult for him to come to Rivers state, and the 27 House of Assembly members loyal to him would also experience challenges staying in the state.

He further urged President Tinubu to call Wike and Fubara for a meeting and let the status quo remain.

Watch the video below: