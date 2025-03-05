‘Why Lawmakers Did Not Carry Party Along Before Impeaching Obasa’

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has clarified that the state lawmakers did not consult the party before removing Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker, even though they had previously elected him for three consecutive terms without interference.

Speaking on the crisis that rocked the Lagos State House of Assembly, APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, in an interview with The Guardian noted that while the legislative arm enjoys independence, this does not override the supremacy of the party.

“When conflicts arise in the House of Assembly, the first step is not to rush to the party. Legislators at different levels—local, state, and federal—are encouraged to manage their affairs internally, which is the essence of democracy. The party should be the last resort,” Oladejo explained.

Naija News reports that he further stated that it was only after the lawmakers failed to resolve their differences that they invited party leaders and elders to intervene.

He noted, “In this unique situation, when the issues became intractable and they could no longer manage it, they resolved to call the leaders and elders in the party to fix it.”

GAC’s Influence In Lagos Politics Not Overbearing

Reacting to calls for the scrapping of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) over claims of its influence on political matters in Lagos, Oladejo dismissed the notion as unfounded.

The spokesperson said, “The GAC has no constitutional role, but its experience in resolving numerous crises within the party and government is invaluable. The council serves as a stabilizing force, providing guidance and mentorship based on years of governance at both the state and federal levels.”

He emphasized that the APC National Leader and President Bola Tinubu established the GAC to leverage the experience of past leaders, ensuring political stability in the state.

Oladejo said, “Their wisdom has helped stabilize the party on numerous occasions. While the last crisis was particularly stubborn, it ultimately took the intervention and experience of GAC members to resolve it.”

Addressing criticisms that the GAC wields excessive power, Oladejo insisted that the body only plays an advisory role, offering mentorship to politicians at all levels.

He added, “It would be unfair to blame the Assembly crisis on the GAC. Their role remains advisory, and in every political setting, mentorship is necessary. Those who have personal grievances against the GAC should address their concerns directly with the individuals involved.”

The leadership crisis in the Lagos Assembly began when Obasa was removed by 33 out of 39 lawmakers on January 13, 2025. His replacement, Mojisola Meranda, resigned after 49 days in office, leading to Obasa’s reinstatement as Speaker.