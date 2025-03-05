We Are Committed To Justice, Fairness, Human Rights – Fagbemi

The Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, has said the government is committed to upholding human rights, the rule of law, and justice in the country.

Naija News reports that Fagbemi (SAN) assured that the government would continuously strengthen mechanisms to ensure that military operations were conducted with the highest regard for human rights and international humanitarian law.

He stated this when he received the Chairman and members of the Special Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violations during Counter-Insurgency Operations in the North East, (SIIP-NE) and staff of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on the occasion of submitting the Panel’s report to him, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The constitution of the panel followed allegations made by Reuters in 2022 regarding human rights violations during counter-insurgency operations, including claims of forced abortions, sexual and gender-based violence and extrajudicial killings.

Nigerian government, through the National Human Rights Commission, constituted the Special Independent Investigative Panel to thoroughly examine the claims.

“As we continue our efforts to consolidate peace and security in the North East, the findings of this Panel will provide significant insights to further strengthen our policies and operational frameworks.

“The government is keenly aware of the evolving challenges in integrating human rights principles into security operations, and this report will serve as an important tool in refining existing protocols, addressing any identified gaps, and ensuring continued compliance with human rights standards.

“Moreover, it will contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of our armed forces as they carry out their constitutional mandate to protect the nation,” he said.

The Attorney General reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

“In line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the administration’s resolute commitment to the rule of law, my office will establish an Implementation Committee to review the report and develop appropriate recommendations for execution.

“The government remains steadfast in ensuring that justice prevails, and any necessary remedial actions will be taken within the framework of the law,” he stated.

In his speech, the Chairman, SIIP North-East, Justice Abdu Aboki (rtd.), emphasized the need for the urgent implementation of the report by the government, Nigerian military, and other relevant stakeholders.

He said it was an extensive investigation which spanned 18 months across twenty field locations and involved the collection of 199 testimonies.

“We strongly urge that the recommendations be given due consideration, as their implementation will not only serve justice but will also reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to human rights, accountability, and the rule of law in military operations,” he stated.

On his part, NHRC’s Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, said the panel showed Nigeria’s commitment to justice, transparency, and accountability to any form of human rights violation associated with conflict and insurgency.

Ojukwu added that it was a clear indication of Nigeria’s political will to investigate cases of grave human rights violations falling under the international principles of complementarity.