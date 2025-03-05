Troops Repel ISWAP Attack On Malari Police Station In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai successfully repelled an attack by suspected Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists on the Malari Police Station in Borno State.

The assault occurred around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, prompting a swift military response following a distress call to the Joint Task Force (JTF) Northeast headquarters.

A military source confirmed that upon receiving the alert, troops mobilized quickly, engaged the insurgents in a gun battle, and thwarted their attempt to overrun the police station.

“Our troops swiftly mobilized, engaged the terrorists, and successfully repelled the attack, allowing the police Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) to withdraw safely,” the source told Zagazola Makama, a counterinsurgency expert.

Naija News learnt that the terrorists had reportedly planned to seize the APC and use it in a subsequent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack against security forces.

Troops Hold Ground, No Security Casualties Reported

Despite intense gunfire, troops of the 222 Battalion held their ground, preventing the insurgents from advancing.

Although three tyres of the APC were damaged during the exchange, no casualties were reported among security forces.

While the exact number of terrorist casualties remains unconfirmed, military sources observed trails of blood along the terrorists’ escape route, indicating that some of the attackers sustained injuries.

Military sources confirmed that troops have secured the area and will conduct further operations at first light to track down the fleeing terrorists.