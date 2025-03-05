Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 5th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 5th March, 2025

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation after a rigorous selection process.

His appointment, approved on Tuesday, takes effect from 7th March 2025, the same day the incumbent Oluwatoyin Madehin would retire.

Naija News reports that Ogunjimi, 57, was first named as Madehin’s successor last December.

In a statement on Tuesday, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga said a selection committee chose him through a competitive, rigorous, and merit-based process involving Directors of Accounts in the Federal Civil Service.

The committee conducted the process through three stages: a written assessment, an ICT proficiency test, and oral interviews.

The selection process underscored President Tinubu‘s commitment to promoting transparency, excellence, and competence in key public service positions.

The federal government has launched the Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance (TMRAS) as the new platform for revenue collection by the government.

The government explained that with the launch of the TMRAS platform, Remita would no longer be the only platform that would be used by the federal government for revenue collection and payment in the country.

A statement on Tuesday signed by a spokesperson of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Bawa Mokwa, said other eligible Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs) for government revenue collection and remittances as approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would be incorporated along with Remita into the new platform.

Mokwa added that Remita would still be operational and remained the only approved payment gateway for Federal Government payments and revenue collection for at least two months.

The statement said the newly launched TMRAS platform was developed in line with the directives of President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, to achieve effective treasury revenue assurance and improved budget performance of all ministries, departments, and agencies.

The Nigeria Police has debunked reports that the retired Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, David Shikfu Parradang, was killed by kidnappers in Abuja.

A statement on Tuesday by the FCT Police Command, which was made available to Naija News, explained that Parradang was found dead in his hotel room after earlier receiving a female guest.

The Police statement, signed by the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the former CG had checked into Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, on Monday and paid for one night.

He received a female guest in the room, and the lady left the same day around 4pm.

However, a friend who is a military officer, concerned for his wellbeing, traced him to the hotel on Tuesday, and upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Mr. Parradang was found deceased, seated in a chair.

Adeh said an investigation has commenced into the incident, and efforts have been activated for the arrest of the female guest.

She added that the body of the deceased has been transferred to the National Hospital for necessary procedures.

The FCT Police PRO said the earlier report that the retired Immigration Comptroller General was kidnapped and killed should be disregarded by members of the public.

She added that Abuja is safe, and residents have nothing to worry about.

Former Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged ₦700 billion fraud.

According to The Cable, sources indicate that the former governor was taken into custody shortly after arriving at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m.

Emmanuel had visited the EFCC office in response to an invitation regarding allegations of money laundering, diversion of funds, and theft leveled against him by the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NCAT), a civil society organization.

According to sources within the EFCC, the petition claims that the former governor received ₦3 trillion from the Federation Account over eight years but left behind a debt profile of ₦500 billion and ongoing projects worth ₦300 billion that remain unpaid in Akwa Ibom State.

He is also accused of failing to account for ₦700 billion.

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd), has denied the allegations of misappropriating $1 billion meant for arms purchase during his time in office.

Buratai submitted that no funds for weapons purchase passed through his hands directly and all purchases done during his time followed due procurement processes.

Naija News reports Buratai was Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff between July 2015 and January 2021.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview with Arsie TV, the former COAS maintained that the allegations against him are baseless, malicious and politically motivated.

He outlined that the federal government had previously denied the allegations as false, but some certain highly placed individuals and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have continued to make issues out of it.

He clarified that the government has also denied allegations by the PDP that the said funds were used for the 2019 elections.

Veteran journalist, Sam Omatseye, on Tuesday claimed that former President Muhammadu Buhari never wanted Bola Tinubu to emerge as his successor.

According to Omatseye, Buhari and the cabals around him worked against Tinubu becoming president in 2023, because they were afraid of him.

Naija News reports that Omatseye, in an interview on Edmund Obilo’s podcast State Affairs, which was posted on Tuesday, said Buhari and those around him began their plan by removing Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Omatseye, “Buhari and the people around him didn’t want Tinubu because they were afraid of him. Remember that after Buhari became president, within a year, there was an estrangement between Buhari and Tinubu.”

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has launched a statewide briefing to address the ongoing controversies surrounding local government leadership in the state.

As part of the initiative, the Governor is set to meet with key stakeholders, including a special briefing session with the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers scheduled for Thursday.

This was made known in a statement to Naija News on Tuesday by Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

To kick off the briefing program, Governor Adeleke visited elder statesman and former Osun State governor, Chief Bisi Akande, at his Ibadan residence today.

Accompanied by top state officials, the Governor discussed pressing state and national matters with the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Regarding the local government dispute, Adeleke outlined the state government’s stance on the recent legal issues, reaffirming his commitment to upholding the rule of law as the basis for resolving the matter.

He emphasized the need for all stakeholders to avoid taking matters into their own hands to prevent further loss of lives and property.

The Lagos Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, arraigned Jude Chigozie Okoye, older brother and ex-manager of Paul and Peter Okoye, before Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on fresh four-count charges.

The charges bordered on stealing to the tune of $1,019,762.87( One Million, Nineteen Thousand, Seven Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand United States Dollars, Eighty Seven Cents) and £34,537.59 (Thirty Four Thousand, Five Hundred and Thirty Seven Pound Sterling, Fifty Nine Pence).

Naija News reports Okoye, who was arraigned alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd, is facing a separate seven-count charge before Justice A.O. Owoeye of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The fresh offences brought against him by the EFCC are alleged to have been committed between 2016 and 2023, and contravene Sections 278 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

Justice Oshodi adjourned the matter till March 6, 2025 for the hearing of the bail application and May 16 and 23, 2025 for trial, and ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The widow of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, has said she cannot forgive the nurse who injected her late husband.

Naija News recalls that Mohbad died on September 12, 2023. The circumstances surrounding his death remain controversial, with his corpse still in the mortuary despite court hearings and police investigations.

In a recent interview with Arise Television, Wunmi expressed her grievances, stating she had been held hostage, and her son has not even experienced the joy of childhood, while the nurse who injected Mohbad has been acting nonchalant and living her life as if nothing has happened.

Omowunmi further clarified that the nurse was introduced to them by Mohbad’s friend, Spending, because her husband’s personal nurse was not available.

Newly appointed Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has revealed his first provisional squad, showcasing an exciting mix of seasoned talent and promising newcomers in preparation for their March international break.

In the Super Eagles’ goalkeeping department, Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United), who delivered a standout performance at AFCON 2023, is joined by Maduka Okoye (Udinese), Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars), Adeleye Adebayo (Enosis Paralimni), and Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars), creating a competitive environment for the position.

The defence sees the return of experienced players such as William Troost-Ekong, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Calvin Bassey, while Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International) receives his first call-up, adding new energy to the backline.

Leading the midfield is Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi, complemented by Fulham’s Alex Iwobi and Southampton’s Joe Aribo. They are joined by Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, while the inclusion of rising star Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes) comes as an exciting surprise.

In attack, the squad boasts notable players like Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, and Ademola Lookman. Additionally, in-form Bayer Leverkusen duo Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella will bolster the offensive options. Veteran forward Ahmed Musa makes a welcome return, and Jerome Akor Adams (Sevilla) earns his opportunity as well.

Note that the Super Eagles are expected to be in action against Rwanda on March 21, and against Zimbabwe on March 24 as they continue with their fight for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.