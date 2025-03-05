Tinubu’s Minister Dismisses Anti-Party Allegations, Questions APC Chieftain’s Motives

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, has denied allegations of anti-party activities leveled against her by Abia State All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, William Nwanguma.

Onyejeocha, in a statement on Tuesday, questioned the motives behind the petition filed against her, insisting that her remarks at a recent road project flag-off event in Umunneochi Local Government Area were taken out of context.

In his petition dated February 3, 2025, Nwanguma accused Onyejeocha of publicly endorsing Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, for re-election, despite Otti belonging to the Labour Party (LP).

Naija News reports that he claimed that during a road commissioning event on February 28, 2025, Onyejeocha urged traditional rulers and residents of Umunneochi to support Otti’s second-term bid.

“The Governor of Abia State is not a member of the APC. The call for his re-election by a serving Federal Minister, who attained her position under the APC, constitutes a clear act of anti-party activity.

“This conduct has embarrassed me and other well-meaning party members in Abia and across Nigeria,” Nwanguma wrote in his petition to APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

APC Chieftain Calls For Sanctions

Nwanguma further asserted that the Abia APC is growing in strength, with opposition members defecting to unseat Governor Otti.

“Many Labour Party members are already displeased with Otti’s governance. It is, therefore, sad, disheartening, and reckless for a minister under our party’s platform to express support for his re-election,” he added.

He urged Ganduje to investigate Onyejeocha’s remarks and, if found guilty, impose appropriate sanctions on her.

APC State Chairman Distances Party From Petition

However, in response to the petition, the Abia APC Chairman, Kingsley Ononogbu, said the state party leadership was unaware of the complaint.

He expressed concerns about the growing trend of individual party members taking unilateral actions without consulting party leadership.

“In this party, everyone has now become a lord in their constituency, assuming responsibility and power upon themselves,” Ononogbu stated.

Onyejeocha Fires Back: “What Is His Interest?”

Responding to the allegations, Onyejeocha dismissed the claims, arguing that acknowledging good governance transcends party affiliations.

She questioned Nwanguma’s interest in the matter, noting that he is not from Umunneochi, the area where the project was commissioned.

“So if they invite me, I should not attend? Did they not hear when I also said Otti should deliver the President in 2027?” she queried.

Onyejeocha also pointed out that the 12km road project in question was one she had initiated, completing 8km before the governor finished the remaining stretch.

She added, “This is a project that I started. Should I now pretend not to acknowledge it just because of party politics?”