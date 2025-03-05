‘Sometimes Controversial, His Regular Interventions Have Helped Shape Public Policies’ – Tinubu Hails Obasanjo On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has paid a special tribute to former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 88th birthday.

Naija News reports that in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Tinubu described Obasanjo as an extraordinary leader and statesman who has made enormous contributions to Nigeria’s development.

Tinubu recalled how Obasanjo made history as a military leader, stressing that his tireless efforts in conflict resolution, advocacy for good governance, and dedication to Pan-Africanism through institutions like the African Union and the United Nations are testaments to his statesmanship.

The President added that Obasanjo can sometimes be controversial, but his regular interventions in national affairs have helped shape public policies and acted as a check on leadership.

The statement read, “Today, as former President Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo turns 88, I pay a special tribute to an extraordinary leader and statesman who has made enormous contributions to Nigeria’s development and whose life for the past six decades is woven deeply into the fabric of Nigeria’s history. Providence has constantly thrust General Obasanjo to the forefront at critical junctures in Nigeria’s story.

“He served the country meritoriously in the Nigerian Army. As a Colonel, fate beckoned on him while commanding the Third Marine Division to receive the instrument of surrender from Col. Philip Effiong, the Biafran Army Commander, signalling the end of Nigeria’s 30-month civil war.

“General Obasanjo also made history as the military leader who took over the reins of power following General Murtala Mohammed’s death in 1976. He completed the administration’s transition programme and successfully handed power to a civilian regime in 1979.

“Twenty years later, in 1999, he emerged as civilian president, freed from prison a year earlier, to herald the rebirth of another democratic dispensation, which recently clocked 25 years and still counting.

“During the two eras, General Obasanjo implemented critical policies and reforms and made important decisions that profoundly impacted the lives of many Nigerians. As the head of state, he consistently demonstrated a selfless commitment to national unity, peace, and progress.

“Out of office, only a few will deny that the former president continues to wield considerable influence among the political elite at home and is well-regarded abroad, where he is an ambassador of global peace and a troubleshooter. His tireless efforts in conflict resolution, advocacy for good governance, and dedication to Pan-Africanism through institutions like the African Union and the United Nations are testaments to his statesmanship.

“Sometimes controversial, former President Obasanjo’s regular interventions in national affairs have helped shape public policies and acted as a check on leadership. I thank General Obasanjo for his onerous contributions to Nigeria. I commend him for his statesmanship and leadership.

“At 88, the former president is still gaining strength. I pray that God Almighty will grant him the grace and strength to live for more years so the nation and Africa can continue to benefit from his wisdom and knowledge. On behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, I extend heartfelt congratulations to this great patriot. Happy 88th Birthday, President Obasanjo!”