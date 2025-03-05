‘She Was Duly Invited’ – Senator Imasuen Express Disappointment As Natasha Shuns Senate Probe Hearing

The Chairman of Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen, on Wednesday, expressed disappointment over the failure of the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to appear before the committee over her conduct during last week’s plenary session.

Naija News reports that the female lawmaker had previously engaged in a heated exchange with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over seat allocation.

Natasha also accused Akpabio of publicly humiliating her and obstructing her motions and bills on the Senate floor.

Her refusal to accept the new seating arrangement led to the Senate President denying her the opportunity to speak during the session.

In response, the Senate referred the matter to its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

Speaking at the committee meeting, Senator Imasuen said, “Senator Natasha was duly invited to this meeting. We hope she will join us as we continue.”

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, Natasha had yet to arrive for the hearing.

Details later…