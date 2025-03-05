Seun Kuti Blasts Nigerian Celebrities, Feminists For Abandoning Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Afrobeat artist, Seun Kuti, has berated Nigerian celebrities and feminists for failing to support the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He lamented that women have failed to support Akpoti-Uduaghan as they did for Annie Idibia against 2Face in their divorce saga.

Speaking via Instagram, he lamented that people have being speaking about Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje Lamborghini Scandal, but have failed to look into the sexual harassment allegation.

He said, “About the sexual harassment case in the senate, I stand with the Senator [Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan] 100 per cent.

“Because she isn’t even the first one to make such allegation [against the Senate President]. It’s appalling that all these so-called women activists are all quiet.

“They have something to say about Burna Boy’s alleged reneged promise to Sophia Egbueje but shy away from important matters…

“These kind of things cannot continue in this country. What that woman [Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan] is saying is very serious. And the celebrities will not come out to support her in this kind of matter, the way everybody had something to say to defend Annie against 2face.

“Many of these celebrities, especially Nollywood actors and actresses are benefiting from the government through fraudulent grants so they can never come out to speak on this kind of matter…. I can’t openly protest to demand justice for Natasha but I implore Nigerian women to support her.”