Senators Clash Over Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Sexual Harassment Petition Against Akpabio

The sexual harassment petition filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio has triggered a fresh controversy, as lawmakers are divided over the grounds on which the petition was submitted.

Naija News earlier reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan formally laid her petition before the Senate on Wednesday, following claims by the Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, that the only petition before the upper legislative chamber was on her alleged disobedience to Senate orders.

Her move has ignited nationwide debate, with many of her supporters calling for justice and Akpabio’s resignation over the allegations.

Senators Challenge Petition’s Admissibility

Despite Akpabio allowing the petition to be referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, several lawmakers have challenged its validity, arguing that it contradicts the Senate’s standing rules.

Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno), citing Order 40, Rule 7, argued that the matter was already before the courts, which disqualifies it from Senate deliberations.

He said, “The matter is already in court. Senator Natasha herself has taken the case to court, and the wife of the Senate President has also filed a lawsuit regarding the same issue. The Senate does not have the jurisdiction to entertain a matter that is already in court. Therefore, referring it to the ethics and petition committee is unnecessary.”

Similarly, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) suggested that the Ethics Committee should first determine whether the petition aligns with Senate rules before any further deliberations.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) also pointed to Order 40, Subsection 4, which states that a senator cannot personally author a petition but can only present one on behalf of their constituents.

“The essence of the rule is for a senator to lay a petition on behalf of their constituents, not to be the author.

“I sympathise with the Senate President, as a man being accused of sexual harassment. However, I won’t comment on that because there will be opportunities for relevant authorities to address the matter. But I do know that Senator Natasha filed a lawsuit over this issue, then appeared on national television to discuss it, after which the wife of the Senate President, Mrs. Uloma Akpabio, also went to court,” Bamidele stated.

Akpoti-Uduaghan Defends Her Petition

Countering her colleagues’ objections, Akpoti-Uduaghan insisted that her harassment petition is not before any court, clarifying that the only case in court relates to a cyberbullying lawsuit filed by Akpabio’s Special Assistant on New Media, Patrick Udom.

She explained that Udom had allegedly ridiculed her outfit, falsely depicting it as transparent, which led to a defamation suit, not a sexual harassment case.

She then urged Akpabio to accept her petition and forward it to the Ethics and Privileges Committee for fair deliberation.

Earlier, Senate President Godswill Akpabio dismissed the allegations, maintaining that he has never engaged in any form of harassment.

“At no time did I ever harass any woman. I was raised very well by my late single mother, and I have always upheld respect for women. I was even awarded the most gender-friendly governor in Nigeria,” Akpabio stated.