Senate Panel Rejects Live Broadcast Of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Hearing

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions has turned down a request for live television coverage of the ongoing proceedings against the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Neda Imasuen, disclosed this on Wednesday during an interview on Arise Television’s The Morning Show.

The Kogi lawmaker had requested a live broadcast of her hearing, following her clash with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seat allocation.

Explaining the committee’s decision, Imasuen stressed the need to keep the focus on the proceedings and not turn them into a media spectacle.

“Regarding media coverage, we want to be very careful not to overplay things. This is a matter within the Senate, and turning it into a media affair could be distracting. My committee room can only accommodate a limited number of people, and the committee itself has about 23 or 24 members. We need to stay focused on the issue before us without unnecessary distractions,” he said.

“Fair Hearing Guaranteed” – Committee Chairman

Despite the rejection of live coverage, Imasuen assured Nigerians and the Senate that Akpoti-Uduaghan would be granted a fair hearing.

“Distinguished Senator Natasha has the same privileges as any other senator, and her rights will be protected. She will receive a fair hearing in this matter for as long as I am in charge. She is my friend, and no one will trample on her rights,” he added.

When asked about allegations of sexual misconduct within the Senate, Imasuen declined to comment, citing legal constraints.

He added, “The issue of sexual misconduct in the Senate is already before a court of law, which makes the matter sub judice. I cannot comment on any case that is before a court, and as a lawyer, I must respect that legal principle.”