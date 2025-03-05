Senate Ethics Committee Commences Probe, Akpoti-Uduaghan Yet To Appear

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions has commenced an investigation into the conduct of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), following allegations of misconduct during a recent plenary session.

The probe, which began on Wednesday afternoon, was scheduled for 2:00 p.m. but faced delays due to the absence of key figures, including Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South).

Naija News reports that the session eventually commenced at 2:58 p.m., with Committee Chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South), presiding over the proceedings.

While Adaramodu arrived at 2:50 p.m., Akpoti-Uduaghan was still absent as of 3:08 p.m., when Adaramodu began addressing the committee.

The investigation follows the Senate’s decision to refer Akpoti-Uduaghan to the Ethics Committee after disruptions during last week’s plenary, where she openly challenged Senate President Godswill Akpabio over her seat allocation.

On Thursday, the Senate escalated the matter, directing the Imasuen-led committee to conduct a thorough probe and submit a report within two weeks.

The referral was based on a report by Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, who highlighted Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions and media interviews where she allegedly made further allegations against Akpabio.

Media Controversy And Allegations Against Akpabio

Adaramodu specifically referenced an interview Akpoti-Uduaghan granted to Brekete Family on Human Rights Radio and TV, hosted by Ahmad Isah, where she made comments about the Senate President’s handling of issues in the chamber.

He criticized the media’s coverage of the controversy and urged the Senate to take disciplinary action against Akpoti-Uduaghan for breaching legislative decorum.

The Ethics Committee is expected to conclude its probe and submit its findings within the given timeframe, as tensions continue to rise over the fallout between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio.