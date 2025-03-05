Security Forces Thwart Boko Haram Attack On Borno Police Station

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents launched an attack on a police station in Malari, Borno State, in the early hours of Wednesday but were successfully repelled by security forces.

According to local security sources who spoke with The PUNCH, the militants struck around 1:00 a.m. but faced strong resistance from a combined force of police officers and soldiers, forcing them to retreat.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Daso, stated that the attackers attempted to breach the police station but were driven back after an intense firefight.

“Yes, there was an attack on Malari Police Station, but no casualty was recorded. The officers on duty, in collaboration with the military, repelled the insurgents and prevented them from entering the town,” Daso said.

He further revealed that the terrorists attempted to disable a police Armoured Personnel Carrier during the assault, managing only to damage its tyres but failing to destroy the vehicle.

“So far, no bodies have been recovered, but we are certain there were casualties on the side of the insurgents,” he added.

Reassuring the public, Daso emphasized the police force’s commitment to safeguarding the area, noting that Malari had previously lacked civil authority but had witnessed improved security following the deployment of a specialized police team.

Despite the successful defense, some residents expressed concerns that the insurgents might regroup and launch another assault.

“We are scared they may return. We appreciate the efforts of our security forces and urge them to strengthen security measures,” a local resident told The PUNCH under anonymity.

This attack comes just weeks after Boko Haram militants raided the Nganzai Police Division in Borno, an incident that resulted in the deaths of two police officers.

Commending the bravery of security personnel, Borno State Commissioner of Police, Yusufu Lawal, praised the officers for their resilience and extended condolences to the families of the fallen officers.