Ruben Amorim Unsure Of His Future At Manchester United

Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim has expressed uncertainty about his future at the club, particularly regarding the timeline for their return to past glories.

Ruben Amorim’s remarks come in the wake of a distressing exit from the FA Cup, where United faced a dramatic penalty shootout loss against Fulham in the fifth round.

Currently positioned in 14th place in the Premier League standings, Manchester United have struggled to find consistency this season.

Despite this, they remain a strong contender for the UEFA Europa League title, a competition that could offer them some silverware this year.

Amorim, who has publicly committed to his ambition of leading United to a league title at Old Trafford, acknowledged the precarious nature of his role.

During an interview with Sky Sports, he said, “I don’t know if I’m going to be here, but the way we are thinking, we are going to return, and we are going to win in the future.”

He further elaborated on the challenges facing his team: “But then it’s the risk. We are doing a lot of things, we are not winning games, and when you don’t win games, sometimes you have to change people, and we know that.”

This acknowledgement of the potential need for changes within the coaching staff or player roster highlights the difficult situation he finds himself in as the club searches for a path back to success.

Note that Manchester United are currently sitting in the 14th spot on the league table with 33 points in 27 games after 9 wins, 6 draws, and 12 defeats.